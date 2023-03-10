Two men arrested following attempted ATM theft in Co Antrim

Two men have been arrested after police were alerted to an ATM theft in Co Antrim.

The alarm was activated on a cash dispenser on Main Street in Kells at around 2am on Friday in what is the seventh incident this year.

The suspects, aged 24 and 28, were detained on suspicion of attempted theft a short distance from the scene.

Police tracked their movements to a house in the Fernisky Road area following the incident.

"Both men remain in custody at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 115 10/03/23.”

It follows an attempted ATM robbery in Co Fermanagh on Thursday morning.

The alarm was activated on a machine at a filling station in Irvinestown after it was targeted at around 2am.

Officers arrived at the premises on Dromore Road to find the door had been forced.

The believe two males were involved in that incident, however they have not linked it to the latest attempted robbery.

ATM theft bids have now been reported across four counties since February 24.

On Sunday police said they were investigating an attempted theft in Toome, Co Antrim.

On Saturday, it was also reported a “substantial” amount of money was taken from a cash machine in the forecourt of a filing station near Portadown.

Meanwhile a separate incident a week earlier at Cabragh, near Dungannon, resulted in an estimated £94,000 being taken.

Earlier this year, in Dungiven, Co Londonderry, masked men broke in via the side door of the structure before making off with an ATM from a filling station on the Feeny Road.

And in Articlave, also in Co Londonderry, thieves damaged an ATM and stole cash from it at a filling station on the Mussenden Road.

Business leaders say retailers are fearful of a spate of heists similar to the wave reported in 2019.

Earlier this week, Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said his organisation is in constant discussion with police about safety precautions to prevent ATM raids.

“It’s a significant and worrying trend. We went through a period a few years ago when there was one or two a week, now it’s gone up again,” he added.

He believes the perpetrators are “mainly just have-a-go amateurs" who prey on businesses at night.