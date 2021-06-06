Two men arrested following Ballymena aggravated burglary

Police have arrested two men following an aggravated burglary at a house in Ballymena on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 6.40am, with a report the men had gained entry to a house in the Grove Road area of the town.

The men aged 23 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police said the men remain in custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers added: “Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 549 of 06/06/21.”

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”