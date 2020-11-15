Two men arrested following Ballymena petrol bomb attack

Two men have been arrested after a petrol bomb was thrown into a house in Ballymena in the early hours of Sunday morning.

PSNI officers were in the Fisherwick Gardens area of the town shortly before 5am when the incident happened.

Three men were inside the house at the time, but they managed to extinguish fire and were uninjured.

Two men aged 26 and 28 were later arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, throwing a petrol bomb, criminal damage and possessing a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances. Both men remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: "This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

"We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time, or knows anything about this, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 277 15/11/20."

A report can also be submitted online here. Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.