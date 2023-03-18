Two men arrested following fuel theft in Co Antrim

Two men have been arrested in connection to a fuel robbery in Co Antrim.

The incident occured in the Loughhill Road area of Cloughmills on Friday afternoon, after one of the men entered the garden of a property and began to remove fuel from the oil tank.

While the other man knocked on the door and walked inside once open. The pair, aged 35 and 36 subsequently left the property in a black car.

They were later stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1360 – 17/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”