Two men arrested following police pursuit in west Belfast

The scene after the van was brought to a stop

Two men aged 30 and 36-years-old have been arrested following a dramatic police pursuit in west Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The chase took place in the Colin area and involved a van.

It was eventually stopped on the Stewartstown road close to the Twinbrook estate and images showed the vehicle collided with a number of railings in the area.

PSNI Inspector David McBride said: "A report was received shortly before 7.25pm of an attempted theft of a vehicle and items from cars at a business premises on the Blackwater Road area of Newtownabbey.

"Officers attempted to stop a white transit van, which had been acting suspiciously in the area, however the driver made off from police. Following a pursuit and in order to protect members of the public, trained officers made contact with the van, bring it to a stop on the Stewartstown Road.

"Two men, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including theft, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

"Both men remain in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

"Our investigation is under way and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road during this time, and who witnesses anything or has dash-cam footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1660 of August 10."