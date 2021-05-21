Two men arrested following PSNI searches in west Belfast

Two men have been arrested in west Belfast after police searches on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said they searched four properties in the Rossnareen area and seized drugs, cash and electronic devices.

Over £2,000 worth of cash was seized along with the haul of drugs.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, while a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

PSNI Inspector Roisin Brown said: “Families across west Belfast do not want to see the lives of their young people and loved ones blighted by drugs. We know that drugs bring harm and control into communities, and only benefit those lining their pockets at the expense of others.

“Police acted on information given to us by the local community in order to carry out these positive searches, and I want to thank the community for this support.

“I encourage anyone to come forward with information so that we can continue to make west Belfast a safer place for everyone, and bring criminals before the courts.

“You can contact us on 101 or by using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”