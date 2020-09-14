Two men arrested following west Belfast stabbing

Police at the scene of an incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of an incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of an incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of an incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in west Belfast.

A man sustained stab wounds during the incident in the Stewartstown Road area on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Stewartstown Road in west Belfast has been closed at the Michael Ferguson roundabout as police conduct enquiries into an incident in which a man sustained stab wounds this afternoon.

"Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident at this time. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route and there are no further details at present."

Police at the scene of an incident on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout on September 14th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey condemned the stabbing as "absolutely reprehensible"

“These actions have no place in society, particularly at a time when our health service and community are fighting back against a resurgent Covid-19," he added.

"I would urge anyone with information about this incident to bring it immediately to the PSNI."