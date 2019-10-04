Two men arrested for fraud after victim scammed out of large sum of money

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force has arrested two men on suspicion of fraud after a victim was duped out of a large sum of money.

The incident happened in July in which the victim was tricked via email into transferring the money into a "scam" account.

One of the detained males, a 45 year old man, was arrested during a search at a property in north Belfast on Friday afternoon.

The other male, also 45, was arrested on suspicion of the fraud while in police custody in connection with an unrelated matter.

Both men remain in police custody at present.