Two men arrested for paying for sex as part of PSNI's human trafficking investigation released

Two men arrested by detectives investigating human trafficking for sexual exploitation in Northern Ireland have been released.

The PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit arrested a 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old man on Tuesday on suspicion of paying for sexual services.

Both men have now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The investigation saw eight individuals arrested on Sunday September 29.

A 57-year-old man arrested in Belfast on suspicion of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering remains in police custody.

He was subsequently charged and appeared in Craigavon Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday.

A 27 year old female arrested in the Antrim on suspicion of controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering was subsequently released on police bail.

Six men, aged 20, 33, 33, 36, 52 and 54, arrested at locations across Northern Ireland on suspicion of paying for sexual services were all subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.