Two men arrested in Ballymoney under Terrorism Act during investigation into North Antrim UDA

Two men have been arrested and a car seized by police investigating the activities of the North Antrim UDA.

The men aged 31 and 32-years-of-age were arrested under the Terrorism Act by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) in Ballymoney on Wednesday.

The men were arrested after a car was stopped in the Millbrook Manor area of the town, with the arrested men currently being questioned by officers at Musgrave Police Station.

Police said the arrests are linked to an investigation into the suspected criminality by the paramilitary group.

PSNI Detective Inspector Brennan said: “At around 10.15pm police stopped a car in the Millbrook Manor area of the town. Both suspects have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

“Police have also seized the car for further examination and conducted a number of follow-up searches in Ballymoney this morning.

“North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate local people for their own gain.

“North Antrim UDA act as if they are judge and jury. The human rights abuses they carry out in their local community should not be tolerated in a modern society. I would appeal to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.

“This criminal group remain a priority for the PCTF and we are committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”