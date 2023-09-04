Two men arrested in connection with Co Tyrone security alert and hijacking

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh on May 6.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “The two men, who are both aged 57, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches conducted in the Omagh area this morning (Monday 4th September). The two men have been taken into custody for questioning.

“Our investigation continues and I would ask anyone with information which could be of assistance with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal athttps://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1.”

During the incident a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.

A suspicious object was then placed in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and he was forced to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

The grounds of a nearby church were searched, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.

