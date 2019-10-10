Two men arrested in connection with Derry shooting

The house in Londonderry where a man was shot

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Londonderry on Tuesday.

The men, aged 32 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and are both in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

A man in his 30s was shot in the foot at around 9pm on Tuesday night in the Margaret Street area of the city's Waterside.

He was shot as he attempted to escape the property after gunmen entered the house.

The shooting is not understood to be linked to paramilitaries.

Police enquiries into the shooting are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1838 08/10/19.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.