Two men arrested in Derry as part of republican terror probe

Two men have been arrested in Londonderry as part of an ongoing probe into violent dissident republican activity.

The suspects, aged 36 and 59 were detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

They were both arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 before being taken to Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A series of planned searches have also been conducted in the Ballymagroarty area of the city with the support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.

Police have said a further update will be provided in due course.