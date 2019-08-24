Two men arrested in Malcolm McKeown murder probe

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.

Mr McKeown was found shot dead in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village, on Monday, August 19.

The father-of-three had a lengthy criminal past and lived in the Waringstown area.

Two men, aged 25 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

CCTV footage released in the investigation of Malcolm McKeown’s murder in Waringstown on Monday night

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery continued to appeal for information in relation to the investigation.

He said: “CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart’s Garage at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and then walking back to his car approximately four minutes later. It was around this time I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him.

“Were you in Dewart’s Garage or in Waringstown Main Street at that time and did you see anything?

“I am keen to trace the driver and passengers of a dark blue or black VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, which was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting. I believe the gunman or men may have got out of this car, walked around the back of Dewart’s to shoot Malcolm McKeown, before fleeing and leaving Cambrai Heights in the car at 7.20pm.

“Did you see this car leaving Cambrai Heights and then travelling along the Dunkirk Road towards Summerhill Road at 7.20pm? If you were driving in these areas and have dashcam I would like to see it.

The car was later found burnt out at Glenavon Lane in Lurgan just after 7.30pm.

"Did you see the occupants get out of it and get into a dark coloured Jeep? If so, do you know where they went? Or did they make off on foot? Mr Montgomery added.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw Mr McKeown at any stage during Monday in Lurgan or Craigavon.”

Information can be provided to police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.