Two men arrested in police murder bids investigation

The device planted in Craigavon in a bid to kill police officers

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of police officers in Co Armagh and Co Fermanagh.

The men, aged 39 and 35, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Sunday morning following searches in Lurgan and Craigavon.

The arrests come following the attempted murder of police officers in the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon on July 26.

Police said dissident republicans tried to lure police into the area, where a "deadly and unstable booby-trap device" was planted.

Then, on August 19, police and army personnel were targeted in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

Follow-up searches were taking place in the area after a security alert when a bomb exploded nearby.

Police blamed the dissident republican group the Continuity IRA for both attacks.

The two men arrested on Sunday have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.