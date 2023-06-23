Two men arrested in west Belfast after dramatic chase for stolen BMW

Police from the Auto Crime Team and interceptors make an arrest after stopping a stolen car at Dunmurry Lane in Belfast on June 23rd 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police dogs and a helicopter were deployed in a chase to stop two car thieves in west Belfast this morning.

The PSNI arrested two men following the report of a BMW being stolen from outside a house in the Malone Meadows area of south Belfast at around 5.55am on June 23.

The victim reported a number of items had been taken from the house and she had observed two unknown men in her vehicle before it was driven off.

A short time later, the BMW was observed in the Sprucefield area and then spotted heading towards west Belfast.

The vehicle was tactically stopped on Dunmurry Lane and two men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking.

They remain in custody at this time.

It was reported that the stolen car had collided with vehicles in the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry and Saintfield Road area.

Inspector Barry Edgar said: “Our investigation is underway and anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our enquiries is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 278-23/06/23.”

The Auto Crime Team, police helicopter, police interceptors and PSNI dog unit were involved in the chase.