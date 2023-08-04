Two men arrested on drug charges following searches in north Belfast

Two men have been charged with drug possession offences following a search of a property in north Belfast.

A 39-year old was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug and has been bailed to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 31st August.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

Following subsequent searches in the Newtownabbey and Magherafelt areas, during which a quantity of suspected drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia, cash and electronic devices, the 36-year old was then further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“As is usual procedure, all charges in both matters will be reviewed by the PPS,” added the spokesperson.