Two men arrested on drugs charges after police raids in Ballyclare

Two men have been arrested on drugs charges following police searches in the Ballyclare area on Tuesday.

A PSNI statement said the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) alongside officers from the local Neighbourhood policing team conducted four searches at residential addresses.

The operation was targeting suspected criminal activity, including drug related activity and money lending, linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

As a result of the searches, a 29-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

At another search a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs was seized along with “a substantial sum of cash”.

A 48-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He has since been released on bail pending police enquiries.

The PSNI add that various other items have been seized and will form part of an ongoing investigation.