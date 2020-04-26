Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Belfast

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences.

It comes after an assault in the Beechmount Avenue area of west Belfast on Wednesday.

The men, aged 29 and 30, are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information on this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 272 22/04/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”