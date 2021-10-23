Two men arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after incident in Lurgan

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm "in suspicious circumstances” and possession of a firearm “with intent to cause fear or violence” following an incident in Lurgan on Friday night.

Police were called to James Street area of the town at 9.20pm after reports of a group of men fighting in the street.

Two men, aged 27 and 39, were arrested.

Detective Constable Cairns said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this altercation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2048 of 22/10/21.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org