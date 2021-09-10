Two men arrested over dangerous driving in West Belfast

Police responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Divis area on Friday morning.

Police in west Belfast have arrested two men following reports of a van being driven dangerously in the early hours of Friday morning.

Inspector Andrew McConville said that shortly after 6.25am officers responded to a number of calls about a white van driving dangerously in the Divis area.

“It was reported the vehicle was missing a wheel and sparks coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was later stopped in the Distillery Street area of the city and two men were arrested,” he said.

The men, aged 31 and 29, were arrested on suspicion on aggravated vehicle taking and driving whiles unfit.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Inspector McConville added: “This is another example of the work carried out by officers from the Belfast District Support Team, who continue to listen to concerns from the local community and keep people safe from criminal activity.”

“We would encourage members of the public with information for any form of criminality to call us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. “