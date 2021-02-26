Two men arrested over firearms after pictures of masked men in Co Antrim

Two men have been arrested after pictures circulated on social media of masked men with suspected firearms in Co Antrim.

The men, aged 57 and 48-years-old, were arrested in Crumlin on Friday evening on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both men are currently in police custody.

"The arrests are in relation to images circulating on social media believed to have been taken at the Ballydonaghy Meadows area earlier this week," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Police are also investigating reports of graffiti on property in the Ballydonaghy Meadows area believed to have also occurred earlier this week."

Photos emerged on social media this week of men posing in the area wearing camouflaged jackets with their faces covered, holding what looks like some kind of firearm.

One of the pictures is captioned 'RAD' with a tricolour.

Graffiti also appeared in the area warning 'IRA territory drug dealers out'.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and appeal to anyone with any information who saw any suspicious activity in these areas overnight, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 375 of 24/02/21," the PSNI spokesperson said.