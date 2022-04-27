Two men arrested over Hillsborough burglary that saw thieves hold knife to woman’s throat

Two men have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary in Hillsborough last year that saw a woman threatened with a knife to her throat.

The men, aged 50 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of the aggravated burglary of a property in the Governors Gate area on the evening of Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The 50-year-old has since been released on bail pending further enquiries while the 51-year-old remains in custody at this time.

During the incident, two men were reported to have entered the property and demanded money from the owner.

Police said one of the intruders held a knife to the woman’s throat before the men ransacked the house.

She was then locked in a room with the door handle removed. A watch and cash were reported stolen.