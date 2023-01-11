Two men arrested over suspected cannabis factory in Craigavon

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in Craigavon.

Police were called to the Carrigart Crescent property on Tuesday. On arrival, they found a 19-year-old man in the roof space. Suspected cannabis, cannabis plants and associated equipment were found on the premises.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity, using a motor vehicle without insurance, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The two men remain in police custody at this time.

Inspector McCullough continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.”

Police are appealing for members of the public who have information to contact them on 101.