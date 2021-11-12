Two men arrested under Terrorism Act over North Antrim UDA ‘human rights abuses’

Two men, both aged 53, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected violent criminal activity linked to the north Antrim UDA in Coleraine.

The arrests are linked to “human rights abuses” including multiple shootings and violent assaults.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “The men, were arrested after their vehicle was stopped by police in the Ballycastle Road area of Coleraine shortly before 9pm last night (November 11).

“These arrests are linked to the human rights abuses being carried out by north Antrim UDA, including range of violent incidents such as multiple shootings and violent assaults.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across north Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of peoples’ lives. Together we can tackle this.

“I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals. I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Both men have since been released. Police have said the investigation continues.