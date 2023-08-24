Two men assaulted during armed burglary in north Belfast

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI is appealing for information after two men in their 20s were assaulted during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

The incident occurred at residential premises in the Shore Crescent area on Wednesday August 23.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 6:20pm, it was reported that six masked men damaged a front door window and entered a flat in the area armed with weapons.

“Two men, aged in their 20s, were assaulted during the incident and damage was caused to a number of items inside the property. The men are described as wearing gloves, caps and dark coloured tracksuits.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1980 23/08/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.