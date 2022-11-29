Two men attacked at south Belfast house

Two men have been attacked by a gang at a home in south Belfast.

Police said a number of men reportedly entered the property in the Ava Avenue area of the city at around 12am on Tuesday and assaulted those inside.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen added: “It was reported that at least one of the suspects was armed with some type of weapon.

"One of the victims attended hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 72 of 29/11/22."