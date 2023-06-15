Two men attempt burglaries of three Newry businesses

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following three recent attempted burglaries in the Newry area.

The PSNI said all incidents occurred in the Merchant Quay region of the city, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 13).

The PSNI’s Inspector Campbell said: “During the first attempt, two men believed to be in their 20s, of slim build and dressed in grey clothing and black trainers, attempted to enter a shop though the back door.

“They then moved onto a second shop in the same area and attempted to open the back door, but did not gain entry.

“Finally, the two men tried to gain access to a third commercial premises – but were not successful.

“We are linking all of these reports which occurred at approximately 5am.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Merchants Quay area or may have information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference numbers 536, 289 and 547 of 13/06/23.”