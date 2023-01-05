Two men attempt to carjack man in north Belfast after he was blocked in

The PSNI are appealing for information after two men attempted to grab a driver and hijack his vehicle in Newtownabbey.

The incident occurred in the Doonbeg Drive area of Rathcoole yesterday (January 4) shortly after 9pm after two men blocked a driver in the area.

One of the suspects then proceeded to attempt to put his arm through the car window to grab the driver before he was able to drive off.

The two suspects then made off on foot.

A police spokesperson said: “One of the suspects is described as being in his late 20s and was wearing a blue and white coat, blue jeans, black trainers and had his hood up.

“The second suspect is described as being dressed all in black and was wearing a blue surgical mask and a baseball cap. Both of the men were wearing gloves.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information which could assist, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 1853 of 04/01/23.”