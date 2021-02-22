Two men beaten with hammers in Strabane burglary

Two men were attacked and their vehicle was stolen in the Sunday night incident in Strabane.

Two men have been beaten with hammers and their vehicle stolen during a burglary in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Sunday night.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were detained in relation to the incident at a property on the Ballycolman estate shortly before 7pm.

PSNI Sergeant Adrian Burns said: “Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later and arrested two men. Both remain in custody.

“We would also appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call 101 and quote reference number 1507 of 21/02/21."