Two men charged after £125k of suspected Class B drugs found in north Belfast

A quantity of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of around £125,000 which was seized by police last night, Thursday 4th May.

Two men have been charged after police recovered a quantity of Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £125,000.

The drugs, which were initially believed to be heroin, were discovered after a vehicle was stopped by officers as it exited a ferry terminal at the West Bank Road area of north Belfast on Thursday.

The men aged 41 and 40 years old – were later arrested. They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 2nd.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”