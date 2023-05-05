Two men charged after £125k of suspected Class B drugs found in north Belfast
Niamh Campbell
Two men have been charged after police recovered a quantity of Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £125,000.
The drugs, which were initially believed to be heroin, were discovered after a vehicle was stopped by officers as it exited a ferry terminal at the West Bank Road area of north Belfast on Thursday.
The men aged 41 and 40 years old – were later arrested. They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 2nd.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”