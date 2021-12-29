Two men charged after £375,000 worth of cannabis seized in Belfast police operation

Two men have been charged after £375,000 worth of cannabis was seized following a PSNI operation alongside the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Tuesday evening.

The men aged 38 and 41-years-old were arrested after a vehicle on the Dargan Road was stopped by police at around 7.20pm.

Police and the NCA said they recovered a “large quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs”.

On Wednesday evening both men were charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

They are due to appear via video link at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Police stopped a vehicle in the Dargan Road area just after 7.20pm yesterday (Tuesday December, 28).

“A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of £375,000, was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation.

“This search, seizure and arrest was conducted to target organised criminality and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

“I have no doubt this was destined for the streets of Northern Ireland with the potential for unimaginable harm and the funding of wider criminality.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.

"I appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”