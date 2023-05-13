Two men charged after £60k worth of suspected drugs found in three Belfast properties

Two men have been charged after suspected Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £60,000 were found in Belfast on Friday.

Detectives made the seizures after searching three properties across the city.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police have also charged a 37-year-old man with conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, possessing criminal property and encouraging or assisting an offence, believing it will be committed.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15th May.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 40 year-old woman and three men aged 36, 49 and 68 have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.