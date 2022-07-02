Two men charged after east Belfast assault

Two men are due in court in Monday following an assault in the Lord Street area of east Belfast on Friday.

The men aged 26 and 20 were charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 29-year-old is further charged with criminal damage and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Both are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 4.

Following the usual procedure, all charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.