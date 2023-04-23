Two men charged after robbery and attempted robbery at Co Antrim newsagents
Emma Montgomery
Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena on Saturday.
The men, aged 23 and 25, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.