Two men charged after robbery and attempted robbery at Co Antrim newsagents

Emma Montgomery

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena on Saturday.

The men, aged 23 and 25, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.