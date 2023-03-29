Two men charged after spate of attacks in Co Down

Detectives investigating a series of attacks in Co Down have charged two men.

Police carried out several searches after a spate of incidents, including a pipe bomb and petrol bomb attacks, in the Ards and North Down area.

One of the men, aged 30, has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb.

A second man, also 30, has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, making a petrol bomb, possession of a class B controlled drug and throwing a petrol bomb.

They are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Three men aged 29, 50 and 53 who were arrested under the Terrorism Act have been released after questioning.

Eight properties have been attacked in recent days, and there have been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

In response, police have increased patrols in the areas.