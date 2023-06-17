Two men charged after suspected £90,000 drugs find in Co Tyrone

The men will appear in court on Monday.

Police have charged two men in relation to the incident

Two men have been charged after police discovered £90,000-worth of suspected Class A and B drugs while searching a vehicle in Co Tyrone on Friday.

“Officers from Mid Ulster District Support Team have charged two men, aged 30 and 40, with a number of offences including possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property,” said a spokesperson.

"Both men are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday 19th June. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“The charges are in relation to the recovery of suspected class A and B drugs with an approximate value of £90,000 following the search of a vehicle on the Annagh Road in Cookstown on Friday June 16.”