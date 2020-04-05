Two men charged after two ATMs stolen in Dundalk

Two men have been charged with handling stolen property and possession of criminal property after two ATMS were stolen from banks in Dundalk.

The men, aged 24 and 29, are due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The two men were arrested in the Crossmaglen area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 57-year-old man who was also arrested has been released unconditionally.

Police said shortly after 3.30am on Saturday police received a report from An Garda Síochána they were pursuing vehicles in relation to the thefts.

PSNI officers made their way to the Jonesborough area and located a discarded trailer with two ATMS in the Mullabawn area of Co Armagh.