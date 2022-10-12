Two men charged after woman struck on head during Bangor burglary involving gun and machete

Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary after a woman was struck on the head with a gun and a door damaged with a machete at a house in Bangor.

The incident occurred at a property in Rathgill Meadow. The men, aged aged 30 and 43, were arrested in the Donaghadee area on Tuesday.

The pair have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent, aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and a number of drug possession charges.

Two women aged 30 and 31 and man aged 30 who were also arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In addition, a 31-year-old man who was also arrested in relation to this incident is currently in hospital after becoming unwell following his arrest. The PSNI said the Police Ombudsman’s office has been informed.