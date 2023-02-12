Two men charged following assault on police in Co Tyrone

Two men have been charged in relation to an incident in Strabane.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with six counts of assault on police, obstructing police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on February 13.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault on police, obstructing police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on March 9.

The charges relate to an incident in the Castle Place area of Strabane at around midnight on February 11.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.