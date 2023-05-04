Two men charged following Belfast city centre assault

Three 18-year-old men were taken to hospital.

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4:05am when it was reported that three men were assaulted in the area by another man.

On Monday, a 35-year-old was been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, three counts of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm with intent.

This morning (Tuesday) a 36-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A police spokesperson said he is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, 4th April.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service” they added.