Two men charged following Belfast house searches in UDA crime probe

Two men have been charged following searches at three properties in north Belfast on Wednesday, December 8.

A 39-year-old man was charged with blackmail and possession of a class B controlled drug and a 35-year-old man was charged with blackmail and possession of fireworks without a license.

Both are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates court on Thursday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 59-year-old man who was also arrested, was released unconditionally.

The charges are in connection with searches carried out by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and detectives from Antrim Criminal Investigation Department, investigating suspected criminal activity linked to west Belfast UDA.