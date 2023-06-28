Two men charged following Belfast stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Antrim Close area of north Belfast on Monday have charged two men with a number of offences.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both are due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three men aged 20, 24 and 37 and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.