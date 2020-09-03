Two men charged in connection with Belfast bonfire attack on police

Riot Police and contractors remove wood for a bonfire in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident that left 29 police officers injured.

Officers came under attack while assisting the removal of bonfire material in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with rioting, criminal damage and five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 28-year-old man has also been charged with rioting.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on September 30.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other men have previously been charged in connection with the incident.

During the incident came under attack with petrol bombs, heavy masonry and vehicle parts. Injuries ranged from concussion to back, head and neck injuries.

The scenes were widely condemned by Northern Ireland's political parties and policing bodies.