Two men charged in New IRA probe

Anti-terrorism police have searched the offices of the republican political party Saoradh in four locations in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men have been charged with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

It comes as part of Operation Arbacia which is being undertaken by MI5 and the PSNI.

A 26-year-old man from Lurgan was charged with membership of a proscribed organisation; directing terrorism, preparatory acts of terrorism; conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A 50-year-old man from Londonderry was charged with membership of a proscribed organisation; directing terrorism; and preparatory acts of terrorism.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: "Both men are due to appear at Laganside Court via video link on Friday morning."

As is normal procedure charges will be reviewed by PPS.

The New IRA is a large dissident republican group which has targeted police officers.

A gunman from the armed group shot journalist Lyra McKee dead while she observed a riot in Londonderry in April last year.

Anti-terrorism police also this week searched the offices of the republican political party Saoradh in four locations across Northern Ireland.

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday as part of the operation against the New IRA.