Two men charged in relation to crash and number of assaults in Newry

Both are due in court on Monday morning.

Two men have been charged in connection with a crash and a number of assaults in Newry.

The incidents occurred in the city during the early hours of Sunday August 27.

A 33-year-old has been charged with a number of driving offences, as well as grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men are due to appear via video-link at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, August 28.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.