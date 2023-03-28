Two men charged in relation to petrol bomb attacks in Newtownards

Police carry out a search linked to the conflict in the Newtownards area on Monday night. Pic: Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott

Two men – both aged 30 – have been charged with a number of offences following a series of recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area.

One of the men has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb.

A second man has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, making a petrol bomb, possession of a Class B controlled drug and throwing a petrol bomb.

They are both due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (March 29).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, three men aged 29, 50 and 53 who were arrested under the Terrorism Act have all been released following questioning. The investigation continues.

A number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation on Monday and several items were removed for further examination.

On Monday evening, the PSNI appealed for the public to remain vigilant following a number of incidents in North Down over recent days.

North Down and Ards District Commander Johnston McDowell said: “Police are investigating a linked series of incidents, including criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life.

"These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas.

“This activity will not be tolerated and I want to reassure people living in North Down and Ards that we have already increased our policing presence across the area so they can expect to see heightened police activity."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.