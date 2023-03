PACEMAKER BELFAST 30/09/2020 Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena.

Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Ballymena.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Donald Fraser Rennie, 33, died after being beaten in a flat in the Crebilly Road area either late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning.

Probe: The victim’s body is removed from a flat on Crebilly Road

In a statement on Friday night, PSNI said two men aged 29 and 33 had been charged with murder.

They are due to appear via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday.