Two men charged over Belfast and Londonderry ink cartridge thefts

Two men have been charged with theft offences following several incidents across Belfast and Londonderry.

Police said the men aged 36 and 50-years-of-age are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court and Londonderry Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Thursday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the charges relate to a series of reports of thefts in the two cities.

They include from a shop in the Newtownbreda Road area of Belfast on January 19 and the Strand Road area of Derry on January 24.

During both incidents it was reported large quantities of ink cartridges were taken.

Both men were arrested by police following a vehicle stop in the Belfast area last Wednesday.