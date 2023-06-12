Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell
Two men have been charged in connection with the murder and disappearance of a young Ballymena woman.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell and a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.
Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).
Chloe, who had been described as a high-risk missing person, was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 3.
Last night, a murder investigation was launched after the discovery of “suspected human remains” at a flat in the James Street area of the town.
Forensic officers attended the flat on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.
The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.
Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.
In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: “The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.”